Umahi’s aide resigns, accuses the Governor of showing undue interest in his younger sister

The Special Assistant to Ebonyi State Governor, David Umahi, on School Monitoring, Akpiko North LGA, Ogbonnia Oko Enyim, has resigned his appointment.

In the resignation contained in a letter dated Tuesday, March 30, 2021, Enyim accused the Governor of showing undue interest in his younger sister, Oby.

“Your Excellency, Sir, your current disposition towards me has made me to realise that I have no place any longer in your government,” the letter partly reads.

“Your Excellency, Sir, your preference to my younger sister for reasons best known to you has compelled me to take this decision,”

“Your Excellency, against every known traditions and good governance, your decision to interfere and deny me my right as the first son to organise a befitting burial for my father in line with my already concluded arrangements, after spending fortunes is not acceptable to me,”

“I hereby resign my appointment as SA under your administration with immediate effect. Kindly…