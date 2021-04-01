US President Joe Biden issues proclamation acknowledging March 31st as Transgender Day of visibility

US President Joe Biden on Wednesday issued the first presidential proclamation recognizing March 31st as Transgender Day of Visibility.

The day is now dedicated to celebrating transgender people and bringing awareness to the discrimination and violence they face every day.

In his proclamation today, Biden said Trans Day of Visibility recognizes the generations of activism by transgender and nonbinary people.

“Their trailblazing work has given countless transgender individuals the bravery to live openly and authentically,” Biden wrote. “This hard-fought progress is also shaping an increasingly accepting world in which peers at school, teammates and coaches on the playing field, colleagues at work, and allies in every corner of society are standing in support and solidarity with the transgender community.”

Biden explained that trans people “still face systemic barriers to freedom and equality,” such as higher rates of violence, harassment and…