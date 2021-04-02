Bridgerton star actor, Rene-Jean Page won’t be returning for Season 2 of the Netflix series

Bridgerton star actor, Rene-Jean Page, who stars as Duke of Hastings is breaking off from the popular Netflix romance series.

A post from the show’s social media account confirms the 31-year-old actor will not be returning for Season 2, which is currently filming in the United Kingdom.

Written in the voice of Lady Whistledown, the show’s anonymous gossip character played by Julie Andrews, the announcement says, “Dear Readers, while all eyes turn to Lord Anthony Bridgerton’s quest to find a Viscountess, we bid adieu to Regé-Jean Page, who so triumphantly played the Duke of Hastings.”

The note however, acknowledged that the Duke will still always be a part of the Bridgerton family, adding that his wife Daphne, the Duchess of Hastings, played by Phoebe Dynevor, “will remain a devoted wife and sister, helping her brother navigate the upcoming social season and what it has to offer – more intrigue and romance than my readers may be able to bear.”

Page responded to the note…