Davido’s alleged fourth baby mama Larissa shares video from her son’s birthday with Davido’s songs playing in the background

Larissa London, the mother of 1-year-old Dawson, rumoured to be Davido’s son, shared a video from her son’s first birthday party.

In the video, Larissa is seen carrying Dawson, whose name means “son of David”.

In the background, Davido’s song, Jowo, is heard playing.

Only weeks ago, Larissa publicly shared a photo of her son for the first time and Nigerians commented at how much he looks like Davido’s second daughter Hailey.

So far, Davido has neither confirmed nor denied that he’s Dawson’s father.

Watch the video below.