Donnie McClurkin says he’ll likely be alone forever because of his sexuality

Gospel singer, Donnie McClurkin, is opening up yet again about his sexuality.

Speaking in a recent episode of TV One’s Uncensored, he said he has had relationships with men and women and fears he may end up alone for the rest of his life.

McClurkin, 61, had previously opened up years ago about his past struggles with homosexuality, which he called a “perversion,” and claimed that he was able to suppress his sexual orientation.

He admitted that he still had urges to be with men but chose not to.

Comparing homosexuality to diabetes he said: “I don’t eat sugar, but it doesn’t mean that I don’t want sugar.”

Now, the Grammy Award-winning artist says he believes his struggle over his sexuality will leave him without the family he always dreamed of.

He said on Uncensored: “I didn’t know really what a woman wanted.I’ve messed up more than I’ve had good. My past relationships were a sprinkling of everything – men and women.”

He added: “When…