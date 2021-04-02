Husband impaled wife on broomstick and cuts off her lips while she was still alive

A husband impaled his wife on a broomstick and cut off her lips while she was still alive before taking his own life.

The murder-suicide happened at the married couple’s residence in the municipality of Formosa in the Brazilian state of Goias on Sunday, March 28.

Nadia Xavier da Silva, 37, was found dead on her bed after being tortured and mutilated, allegedly by her husband Ramiclid Bruno Alves, 31, according to local sources.

Local news site Metropoles said Nadia was still alive and in agony when she was mutilated.

The police found she had her lips sliced off with a fishing knife and she had many other injuries across her body including several other body parts that were cut off, although no further details were given other than the fact that her lips had been removed.

The fatal blow came from a stabbing wound to her chest where the knife was buried so deep in her body only the handle could be seen.

A bloody broomstick was also found next to the victim’s…