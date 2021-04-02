Nigerian Bar Association to investigate assault scandal involving CCT Chairman

The Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) has announced that it will be investigating the assault scandal involving the Chairman of the Code of Conduct Tribunal (CCT), Danladi Yakubu Umar.

Recall that the CCT Chairman was seen in a viral video assaulting a security guard at Banex Plaza in Wuse, Abuja. This generated an outcry on social media.

The NBA in a statement released by its spokesman Dr. Rapulu Nduka on Thursday April 1, said it will carry out an investigation to determine whether Umar’s conduct was unbecoming of a member of the legal profession.

The group added that it will “ensure that appropriate action is taken to address this occurrence.”

The statement read;