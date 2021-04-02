Pastor breaks into ex-lover’s house and mercilessly beats her

31-year-old Pastor of Gathering of Saints church in Bulawayo, Zimbabwe has been arraigned in court for reportedly breaking into his 46-year-old ex-lover’s home and mercilessly assaulting her.

It was gathered that the incident occurred after Maritha Khumalo who refused to allow the Pastor into her home at Entumbane, locked herself in.

Pastor Nkomo was said to have left briefly only to return around 7pm to hide in a nearby maize field, anticipating that Maritha would eventually open the door. He was however spotted at the farm by his ex-lover.

After realising that his plan was not working, Pastor Nkomo scaled over the precast wall and knocked on Maritha’s door. After she insisted on not opening the door, he then climbed onto the roof where he removed two asbestos sheets and jumped into the house from above. After gaining entry into the house, he started assaulting his ex-lover.

A bleeding Maritha eventually made her way out of the house and sought sanctuary…