Photos from the funeral of Prophet Bushiri’s 8-year-old daughter

Israella, the 8-year-old daughter of Enlightened Christian Gathering (ECG) leader Prophet Shepherd Bushiri, has been laid to rest.

LIB reported that Israella died in the Intensive Care Unit of a Kenyan hospital in the early hours of Monday morning, March 29, after battling lung infection.

Her remains landed at Kamuzu International Airport on Wednesday, followed by a memorial service to celebrate her life at the BICC Auditorium in Lilongwe, Malawi. On Thursday, April 1, she was laid to rest at Ntcheu boma.

Sharing photos from his daughter’s funeral, the self-proclaimed prophet, wrote:

“Yesterday on Thursday (1st of April, 2021) the Prophet’s family, sons and daughters together with people from different dominations escorted Saint Israella to GLORY where she is with the Father in heavenly PLACES.

“She was born on Christmas Day, a time of celebrating the birth of Christ, and she has gone back to the Father during the Easter period, a time of…