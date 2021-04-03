Bandits kill two Miyetti Allah leaders in Nasarawa

Gunmen suspected to be bandits have killed the chairman of Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association in Nasarawa State, Mohammed Hussain, at Garaku Market Area of Kokona Local Government area of the state.

The bandits also murdered one Mohammed Umar, the chairman, Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association in the Toto Local Government Area of Nasarawa State.

Confirming the incident, the spokesperson of the state police command, Ramhan Nansel, said the assailants killed both men at about 7pm on Friday, April 2.

Ramhan’s statement in part reads