Celebrity stylist Jeremiah Ogbodo popularly known as Swankyjerry, Barack Obama, Ngozi Okonjoiweala, Lupita Nyong’o, Elon Musk, Genevieve Nnaji and many more listed on Forbes 2021100 icons from Africa

Jeremiah ogbodo was listed on Forbes 30 under 30 class of 2020 last year For fashion.

This year the multiple award winning stylist has been listed again this time as an icon from Africa alongside Swankyjerry, Barack Obama, Ngozi Okonjoiweala, Lupita Nyong’o, Elon Musk, Genevieve Nnaji, Siya kolisi, Davido, Ellen Johnson Sirleaf and many more.

Forbes has called the most sought after stylist in africa swankyjerry a FASHION ICON …. big congratulations to him …. Swankyjerry shared a gratitude post on Instagram