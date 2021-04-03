Gunmen kill chairman of Waterways Security in Bayelsa

Gunmen have killed the chairman of Bayelsa State Waterway Security (West District) Gen. Frank Seide.

It was gathered that the deceased popularly known as General Frank, was shot dead by some gunmen in his hometown, Bilabiri community, in Ekeremor Local Government Area of Bayelsa State on Thursday night, April 1.

It is not clear if his death is related to the reported killings in the community over security contract.

Vanguard reports that four persons have reportedly died in Bilabiri Community in Ekeremor Local Government Area of Bayelsa State following a blood bath over disagreement on a proposed security contract.

It was further gathered that the blood bath ensued over disagreement on who handles a major multinational oil company security contract in the area.

An indigene of the area, identified as Embiowei, who confirmed the incident said there is a battle for supremacy among youths on who controls an oil security contract running into millions of…