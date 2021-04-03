‘I tell myself I’m better than Messi & Ronaldo’





France and Paris Saint-Germain star, Kylian Mbappe has admitted that he tells himself he is better than Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo before matches as he feels it’s important to have an inflated ego.

Mbappe has enjoyed a meteoric rise to prominence at Paris Saint-Germain over the past four years and many football fans feel he is the man to take over as the best player in world football when Messi and Ronaldo finally retire.

According to Mbappe, 22, seeing himself above the Barcelona star and Juventus striker is a self-motivation tactic, saying it’s necessary if you want to reach the highest level of the game.

“The ego? Of course, it’s important because when you’re in the rough, no one else is going to push you,” Mbappe told RMC Sport.

“And you have to convince yourself that you are capable of toppling mountains.

“People don’t understand ego but when you are not well there is no one who will come to your house to tell you that you can do that. It’s just you and your…