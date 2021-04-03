”Massive protest indeed”- Governor El-Rufai mocks Reno Omokri over his UK protest against President Buhari

Kaduna state governor, Nasir El-Rufai, on Twitter this evening, mocked Reno Omokri over the #HarassBuhariOutOfLondon protest he staged in front of Abuja house in London today April 2.

 

Governor El-Rufai saw one of the viral videos of Reno at the ‘protest ground’. The caption on the video read

”Aide to former President @GEJonathan, “Pastor” @renoomokri leads “massive” protest in London against @NGRPresident @MBuhari”

 

Governor El-Rufai found the caption hilarious and left a comment which reads “Massive protest indeed……” with many laughing emojis attached to the tweet

 

6067934a89964

 



