Nigeria Air Force dismisses video released by Boko Haram members claiming it brought down the missing fighter jet

The Nigerian Air Force has dismissed claims by Boko Haram sect that its members brought down the missing Alpha jet on Wednesday, March 31.

The sect members today, April 2, released a video claiming responsibility for bringing down the jet. Read here.

However, in an interview with newsmen, the Director Public Relations and Information Nigerian Air Force, Air Commodore Edward Gabkwet, said the viral video could be clips from a previous incident and that the force will not be going into speculations based on the videos released.