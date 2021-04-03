Nigerian lady reveals what her husband did after she gave him almost all her salary

A Nigerian lady has shared her husband’s reaction after she gave him almost all her salary.
In a Twitter thread, the lady with the handle, @jagzangel, said she offered to reduce the financial burden on her husband after she received her salary and she could see how relieved he was when she took up some of the bills.
According to her, she is a helper to her hubby and not a responsibility. She said in appreciation, her husband went to the market without telling her, stocked up their home, and thereafter, cooked and served her .
Read her tweets below
”My salary came yesterday and immediately I received alert, I rushed to my husband and asked him how much he needs me to contribute after informing him that my salary has been paid. Oga thought I was joking and mentioned a figure thinking I was going to contest because it was
Almost all my salary, I just carried my phone and transferred it to him. It was doing him like film, I then went ahead to pay the salary of our…
Source: Linda Ikeji