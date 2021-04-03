Nigerian researcher claims she and others were deported by Cape Verdean authorities because they’re black and were carrying a passport from an African country”





A Nigerian researcher has claimed that she and others were deported by Cape Verdean authorities because they’re black and were carrying a passport from an African country.

@Aloinett revealed that all the white people who arrived Praia airport with them were allowed in including a black friend with an American passport.

She said the officials told them they are not allowed to visit because of COVID-19, but when asked why they allowed the white people in, the officials said they decide who will go and who will stay.

So I got deported today. Mostly because I am black but also because I am Nigerian. I got on a flight to Praia, #CapeVerde from Dakar, Senegal but have now been sent back to Dakar. Everything was fine until we got to the airport in Praia. Then some of us were pulled aside because we were there to visit. This group included an Italian couple, my Sudanese-American friend, a Spanish couple, a Kenyan, an Ivorian, a Jordanian, a Guinean and four Nigerians. All of the…





Source: Linda Ikeji