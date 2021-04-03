Rapper DMX reportedly in ‘grave condition’ after ‘drug overdose’ triggers heart attack

American rapper, DMX is reportedly in critical condition after he suffered a drug overdose.

The New York rapper, 50, whose real name is Earl Simmons, was rushed to a New York hospital on Friday, April, 2, with sources claiming the overdose triggered a heart attack.

According to TMZ, DMX is currently in the critical care unit of a White Plains hospital where he reportedly is exhibiting “some brain activity.” Another source told TMZ that the artist is currently in a “vegetative state” and doctors have cautioned he may not make it.

The Ruff Ryders MC has long struggled with drug addiction, last checking into rehab in October 2019.

The rapper claims his problems with addiction began when he was tricked into smoking crack at 14 by his mentor.

“I was in Yonkers. This guy, ‘Ready Ron,’ he was like an older brother to me,” DMX told fellow hip-hop star Talib Kweli on his “People’s Party” podcast.