Save More, Earn More – Join the Easter Savers promo now LIVE  on Reaprite and get a WHOOPING 10% on your savings in 6months!!!  

Reaprite is giving you more value for your money and rewarding you for saving this Easter with this awesome offer!

Creating an Easter savers plan this season means you would be getting a whopping 10% on your savings in 6months!

All you have to do to participate is:

Create an account if you haven’t already done so.

Login to your dashboard and click on the Easter Savers promo

Set your amount and frequency

Hit the create button and voila! You are in.

So what are you waiting for? Hurry now to www.reaprite.com and start saving!

Promo starts Friday, 2nd of April 2021 and ends Monday 5th of April 2021.

Here’s are some of our FAQs

https://youtu.be/AvlFF_sgWl8

For more information or support about Reaprite’s products and services reach out on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram You can also call on 08094107777 or send and email to [email protected].