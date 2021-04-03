Soldiers allegedly kill five youths returning from a wedding in Taraba after ‘mistaking them for kidnappers’

Two of the youths killed

Soldiers have allegedly killed five youths at Bassa village in Ardo-Kola Local Government Area of Taraba State.

According to Daily Trust, the young men were returning from a wedding ceremony in Garin-Baka around 12 midnight on Thursday, April 1, when soldiers on patrol mistook them for kidnappers and allegedly opened fire on them.

Isah Umar, a student of Taraba State University, who managed to escape, told the publication he and his friends were riding on motorcycles back to their village, Basa, when they ran into the soldiers.

Umar said that on sighting the convoy of their motorcycles, the soldiers opened fire on them. He escaped into the bush but his friend Habu Yerima who conveyed him on his motorcycle was not lucky as he was allegedly hit by a bullet and died instantly.

The five victims whose corpses were deposited at the Federal Medical Centre, Jalingo, morgue are Abdulkadir Bello, Tukur Bello, Philip Yakubu, Habu Yarima and…