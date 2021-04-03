‘Time traveller’ films bomb shelter from ‘2027’ and claims to be the last man alive in the future

A man who claimed to have travelled six years into the future has filmed himself wandering into a bomb shelter.

Javier shared videos he says are from the future and told his followers on TikTok that he is the “last man alive” in the city of Valencia, Spain, in 2027.

He regularly uploaded footages of empty streets and shops where no single person can be seen.

In one of his latest video, he stumbles across a shelter at the factory-turned-art museum.

He says: “The other day I found this shelter at the Bombas Gens art centre.”

As he walks towards the entrance, he turns on the switch to reveal a staircase leading underground.

Javier enters and finds a sign on a wall, saying: “Do not park in a dangerous area.

“No smoking or spitting.”

He then explains that he’s there because of a noise he heard.

“I thought I heard a noise and decided to go down,” the ‘time-traveller’ wrote. “But I didn’t find anything.”

While moving around, he pans the camera to show…