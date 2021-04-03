Two teenage boys arrested for allegedly killing a friend for money ritual in Ghana (video)

The police in Ghana have arrested two teenagers for allegedly killing their friend for ritual purposes today April 3.

According to reports online, the young boys lured their deceased friend to Volta Region where they killed him and were in the process of taking his body to a herbalist when they were apprehended.

In a video making the rounds on social media now, the boys can be seen handcuffed in the back of a police van as police officers prevented them from being lynched by a mob.

The bloodstained body of the deceased was also dumped in the back of the van.

See the viral video of the suspects after they were apprehended below