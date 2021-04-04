Don Jazzy answers questions about his marriage as more photos emerge

Don Jazzy answers questions about his marriage as more photos emerge

Don Jazzy has made more revelations about his marriage to model, Michelle Jackson.

 

The record label boss announced today, April 3, that he was married at age 20.

 

The 38-year-old said his music took most of his time and this resulted in a divorce two years after his wedding (read here).

 

Fans then asked if he’ll like Nigerians to help beg his ex-wife but Don Jazzy revealed she has remarried.

 

He wrote: “Lol somebody that is now married again with a child sef.”

 





 

Another fan asked if the Nigerian music industry was worth sacrificing his marriage for and he replied in the affirmative.

 

The follower asked: “But boss, shey Nigeria music industry deserve such sacrifice? Cos I’m still confuse.”

 

Don Jazzy wrote: “Ahh it does o. I will like to think that I have been a blessing to millions of people directly cos my music is successful. Let’s just be thanking GOD sha.”

 



 

Below are more photos from Don Jazzy’s wedding to writer, Michelle Jackson. 

 



 











Source: Linda Ikeji

