Former footballer, Jhon Viafara handed 11-year prison sentence for cocaine smuggling 

Former footballer, Jhon Viafara, who played in the Premier League for Southampton and Portsmouth, has been handed an 11-year jail sentence after being found guilty of trafficking cocaine into the United States from his native Colombia.

The 42-year-old was sentenced by a federal court in Texas on Wednesday, April 1, according to US prosecutors.

Viafara, from Robles, Colombia, last November pleaded guilty to conspiracy to import five kilograms or more of cocaine into the United States, and was extradited north of his homeland in January.

He had been accused of importing two tonnes of cocaine into the States, which equates to a staggering £21million into the United States.

Prosecutors said that the former Saints star conspired with members of the Gulf Cartel to send cocaine shipments from Colombia on speedboats to Mexico, which ultimately arrived in the States. He had been under investigation for three years.

‘The defendant in this case had it all, worldwide…