Heartbreaking video of Nigerian mum explaining how her son was allegedly shot dead in front of her by police officers in Rivers state

A chilling video of a Nigerian mum, Mrs. Victoria Agori, sharing gory details of how her 21-year-old son, Daniel, was allegedly shot dead in front of her on the 11th of May, 2019, by officers of the Inspector-General of Police Monitoring Unit in Alu, Rivers state, after they accused him of being a member of a kidnapping gang, has been shared online.

The woman who was also arrested narrated how policemen allegedly inserted a stick inside her private part.

While giving an account of what transpired, Mrs. Agori who couldn’t control her tears, told Root TV that her son and his fiancee had a domestic issue with her daughter, Felicia Agori, over a piece of cloth. Felicia got angry, and to teach her brother and his fiancee a lesson, she invited her boyfriend, Victor Nelson who is an officer to help her flog them. Felicia thought her boyfriend punishing the couple would make them show her more respect. Little did she know that the incident would lead to her brother’s…