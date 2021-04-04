Mob beats man to death after he shot three men at betting shop in Imo, killing two

Three persons have been confirmed dead following an incident at a betting shop at Aba branch satellite market in Ehime Mbano LGA in Imo state on Friday, April 2.

According to a statement released by the spokesperson of the state police, SP Orlando Ikeokwu, one Chidubem Mbamara walked into a betting shop, played his bet worth six hundred Naira (N600), but unfortunately wasn’t with enough money to pay.