Mob beats man to death after he shot three men at betting shop in Imo, killing two

Three persons have been confirmed dead following an incident at a betting shop at Aba branch satellite market in Ehime Mbano LGA in Imo state on Friday, April 2.
According to a statement released by the spokesperson of the state police, SP Orlando Ikeokwu, one Chidubem Mbamara walked into a betting shop, played his bet worth six hundred Naira (N600), but unfortunately wasn’t with enough money to pay.
”He paid one hundred and fifty Naira (N150) and deposited his phone, went home to get some money. On his return, he paid four hundred and Naira, making it a total of five hundred and fifty Naira (N550), and promised to pay the balance of Fifty Naira(N50) on a later date. This led to serious altercation between him and one Henry Obi (manager of the bet shop).
Sequel to the altercation, the said Chidubem Mbamara left, only to return some minutes later with a locally made Pistol. He then shot at the said Henry Obi. As a result, three persons were hit by the bullet,…
Source: Linda Ikeji