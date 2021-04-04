My twin brother forced me into crime- Robbery suspect tells police

A 29-year-old armed robbery suspect, Taiwo Ojomo, who was arrested alongside three others by operatives of Intelligence Response Team (IRT), led by DCP Abba Kyari, has recounted how his twin brother, Kehinde Ojomo, introduced him into crime.

The siblings who are children of a retired soldier operated a gang that operated within and outside Lagos.

In his confession to the police, Taiwo said he now heads his own gang, having grown through the ranks in his twin brother’s gang.