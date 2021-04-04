My twin brother forced me into crime- Robbery suspect tells police

A 29-year-old armed robbery suspect, Taiwo Ojomo, who was arrested alongside three others by operatives of Intelligence Response Team (IRT), led by DCP Abba Kyari, has recounted how his twin brother, Kehinde Ojomo, introduced him into crime.
The siblings who are children of a retired soldier operated a gang that operated within and outside Lagos.
In his confession to the police, Taiwo said he now heads his own gang, having grown through the ranks in his twin brother’s gang.
“Our style of robbery is one of the oldest in the history of crime. We operate using commercial bus also known as ‘one chance. While at times we hijack vehicle for operation and after which we abandon it by the roadside.
My twin brother, Kehinde, forced me into his gang. That was 10 years ago after our father’s death.
After several successful robberies, we decided to go our separate ways. Not because we had issues but because we do not want to be arrested together.
As a barrack boy, I reside…
