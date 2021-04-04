NDLEA arrests drug trafficker with N564m heroin at Abuja airport

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has intercepted a drug trafficker, Goodluck Igbineweka Odeh, at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, NAIA, with 2kilogramme of heroin, which has a street value of N564million, concealed in the lining of false bottom of his suitcase.

Spokesperson of the agency, Femi Babafemi, who disclosed this in a statement on Sunday, April 4, said the 40-year-old suspect from Ikpoba Okha Local Government area of Edo state, was arrested at the departure lounge of the Abuja airport during an outward clearance of Ethopian aircraft 911 enroute Abuja-Addis Ababa-Italy.

Under interrogation, Odeh claimed he has been living in Italy since 2015 when he got into the country through Libya. He said he works as a labourer in a farm in Italy with a pay of about 50 Euro a day, adding that he also works as a flyer distributor when farming season is over and gets as much as 50 Euro/day.

Odeh claimed he came to Nigeria over two weeks ago to…