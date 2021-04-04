Notorious cult leader arrested for allegedly killing rival cultist in Lagos

Operatives of the Lagos State Police Command have arrested a notorious leader of the Aiye cult group, Segun Ezekiel, for allegedly killing the rival Eiye cult group leader in Bariga area of the state.

Spokesperson of the command, CSP Muyiwa Adejobi, who confirmed the arrest of the cult leader in a statement on Saturday, April 3, said the suspect has allegedly been terrorising the entire Bariga area.

“The police operatives attached to Bariga Division of the Lagos State Police Command have arrested one Segun Ezekiel, m, 24, leader of Aiye Confraternity in Bariga Area, on 31st March 2021, for firing and killing one Taye Gbalagbala, m, 30, the alleged leader of the Eye Confraternity in Barija, on 28th March 2021,” he stated.

“The suspect has been alleged to be a notorious cult leader and killer who has been terrorising the entire Bariga Area of the state. He has confessed to the crime and that he carried out the gruesome murder of the deceased in the company of other three…