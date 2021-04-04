Police arrest four suspected kidnappers in Delta, rescue victim

The Delta State Police Command has arrested four suspected kidnappers involved in the abduction of one Mr William Aduwoma.

The victim was rescued from the kidnappers in a bush at Arhade community, Isoko North Local Government Area of the state by the Divisional police officer Ozoro, CSP Ogedengbe Areguamen and his men.

Acting spokesperson of the command, DSP Bright Edafe, who confirmed the latest development in a statement on Friday, April 2, said the suspects abandoned the victim and ran away due to the pressure from the police.

“The Commissioner of police Delta state ordered that those suspect must be arrested, so they can be made to face the law, the Divisional police officer Ozoro Division also did not relent,” Edafe stated.

“After tireless effort by the police, and swift intelligence gathering, on 2/4/2021, four suspects, Nwachukwu ‘m’ age 24yrs, Oletu Augustine ‘m’ age 35yrs, Obi Francis ‘m’ age 25yrs all of Aradhe Community and Udumubra Okema…