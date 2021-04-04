President Vladimir Putin named Russia’s sexiest man alive

President Vladimir Putin has been named Russia’s sexiest man alive.

A survey of 2,000 Russian men and women found that Putin is the most good looking man in the country.

The 68-year-old was the only man to reach double figures in the poll by job board site, SuperJob. When asked who the most attractive man in the country was, 18% of men and 17% of women voted for Putin.

‘Russians still call Vladimir Putin the most attractive of the famous men in the country,’ the site said.

‘In this field, neither actors, nor athletes, nor other politicians can compete with him today.’

The Russian leader was named ahead of actors Dmitry Nagiyev, Danila Kozlovsky, and Konstantin Khabensky, with only 2-3% of respondents finding them the most attractive.

The results were published days after legislators passed a law allowing President Putin to stay in power as president until 2036 when he turns 83.

The survey was carried out by interviewing 1,000 men and 1,000…