Suspected herdsmen attack farmer in Oyo

A retired school principal cum farmer, Modede Ojedokun, is reportedly lying in a critical state in the hospital after he was matcheted by suspected herdsmen who attacked him on his farm in lsokun area of lgangan, in Ibarapa North Local Government Area of Oyo State on Saturday April 3.

The Nation reports that trouble started when a herder directed his cows to feed on the yam flour the victim had spread on the floor for sun drying.

The retired principal was said to have, in anger, challenged the decision of the herder but was met by a resistant herder, who drew out his machete with an intention to strike him. The farmer, it was gathered while trying to block the machete with his bare hand, suffered a deep cut in the process.

Residents say that despite the first cut, the herder did not stop but gave the farmer another cut on the hand while the cows fed on the yam flour.

His shout for help forced the herders to leave him in a pool of his blood. Other residents of the…