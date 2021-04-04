The son of one of the highest profiled politicians in Nigeria has reached out to me and he wants to come out

Bolu Okupe one of the sons of former presidential aide, Doyin Okupe has claimed that one of the sons of a high profiled politician in Nigeria wants to tell the whole world that he’s gay..

In January, Bolu made news when he came out as a homosexual man.

In a new video he posted on his IG page, Bolu said his coming out has given some visibility to the LGBTQ community in Nigeria and has made so many people want to come out of the closet. According to him, one of the sons of a high profiled politician in Nigeria contacted him and said he would also love to come out of the closet. Bolu said many other influential Nigerians have also reached out to him as well.

Bolu did not however give any names, leaving many guessing who they could be.

