“These days I live a miserable life to the extent I want to commit suicide”

Kannywood actress, Ummi Zee-Zee has got her friends and fans worried after she shared a disturbing post about being suicidal.
Zee-Zee, who took to Instagram on Saturday, April 3, said she is living a miserable life and wants to take her own life.
“This days I live a miserable life to the extent that I want to commit suicide. Please don’t ask me why. All I need from you are prayers.” She wrote
Since she made the Instagram post, her relatives and fans have flooded her Instagram page to share words of encouragement, prayers and support.
Source: Linda Ikeji