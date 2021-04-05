Easter- A Remarkable Season of Hope ( A message to Deltans from David Edevbie, Chief of Staff, Delta State Government)

Easter, one of my favourite seasons of the year, is celebrated by Christians worldwide to commemorate the resurrection and ultimate sacrifice of our Lord Jesus Christ. It is a season that is replete with the show of love, kindness, sacrifice and humility.

Not only does it remind us to enjoy the unconditional love shown to us by Jesus, but it also reminds us to show and spread this brotherly love to ourselves as Nigerians. It is a bit sad that we only celebrate the resurrection of Christ once a year when in reality, the resurrection of Christ should be celebrated every single day. The life, death, and resurrection of Jesus Christ, who exemplified unconditional love for humanity regardless of racial, religious, or social divides, can teach us a lot as a people.

This message of optimism could not have arrived at a better time than now when the entire world battles COVID-19’s destructive powers. Still, compared to the previous year’s celebration, we have made progress together as a…