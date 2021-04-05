Four suspects arrested for rape, murder of a woman in Kwara

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) Kwara State Command, has arrested four suspects in Esie and Ijan towns, Irepodun local government area of the state for allegedly raping and killing a woman.

Spokesperson of the NSCDC in the state, Babawale Zaid Afolabi, who disclosed this in a statement on Monday, April 5, gave the name of the suspects as Adams Sodiq, 19, Rasaq Rasheed,16, Lukman Quadri, 15, and Billiaminu Qayum,16.

According to the spokesperson, an officer of the corps, Babatunde Azeez, on April 2, 2021, at about 5:00 am received a complaint from the Secretary, Fulani/Bororo in Esie and Ijan region, Alhaji Musa Waziri, of a missing woman identified as Aishat Sanni.

The corpse of the missing woman was later discovered in the bush and the four suspects were arrested after due security fact-findings, linked them to the murder.

“Having carried out investigations on the above fact findings, the following facts emerged; That the deceased, Aishat Sanni…