Have you ever heard that any President who loves his country went for medical checkup elsewhere

Comedian Okey Bakassi has slammed President Buhari over his recent trip to the UK for medical checkup.

The comedian who sat for a radio interview, asked if anyone has heard that a President who loves his country or leading a country with substance travelled to another country for medical checkup.

He also asked why the President’s doctors cannot be flown in or why the Aso Rock hospital isn’t well equipped. He also stated that countries in saner clime do not allow foreign nationals to touch their Presidents.

Watch the video below;