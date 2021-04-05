Man arrested for defiling his wife’s 15-year-old niece in Lagos

The police operatives attached to Festac Division arrested 43-year-old Jonas Nnubia, pictured above, for defiling his wife’s niece (name withheld) at 1st Avenue, L Close, Festac, Lagos State.

The victim who was taken to the police station in the company of some officials of the Child Protection Network, Lagos State, alleged that the suspect has defiled her severally and warned her not to disclose his criminal act to anyone.

The victim has been taken to the hospital for necessary medical examination and attention in order to assist the police in carrying out their discreet Investigation into the matter.

Confirming the incident to newsmen, the spokesperson of the state police command, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, said the state Commissioner of Police, CP Hakeem Odumosu, has directed that the suspects involved in the cases be transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department for proper investigation and possible prosecution.