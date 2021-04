Senior Special Assistant to President Buhari on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, has shared photos and videos of Nigerians staging a pro-Buhari rally at the Abuja house in the UK today April 5.

This comes days after Reno Omokri led some Nigerians to stage an anti-Buhari protest in front of Abuja house in the United Kingdom where President Buhari is staying for his routine medical checkup.

See more of the photos below