Serial killer cultists apprehended in Lagos (photos)

The Police detectives attached to Sagamu Road Division, led by the Divisional Police Officer, Sagamu Road, Ikorodu, have apprehended a wanted serial killer cultist, Segun Agodo, in Odongunyan area of Ikoodu, Lagos State today April 4.

A statement released by the spokesperson of the state police command, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, states that Segun, a senior member of Eye Confraternity, had been on the run for a while since he got the news that he had been declared wanted by the police for his atrocities in Ikorodu area of Lagos State. He was sighted in Ikorodu on Sunday 4th April, 2021, while the DPO Sagamu Road Division and his men were on Surveillance patrol around Ikorodu.