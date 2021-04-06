Actress Ummi Zee Zee reveals reason for her suicidal post; says she was duped of N450 million

Actress Ummi Ibrahim, aka Ummi Zee Zee, has revealed why she was depressed days after sharing a suicidal post on Instagram.

Over the weekend, the Kannywood actress shared a depressing photo of herself and wrote in the caption that she feels like committing suicide.

She has now revealed that she became depressed after losing N450million to a business partner.

Speaking in an interview with Voice of America (Hausa Service), she said: “The reason for my post was because one Igbo man from the Niger Delta, with whom I started crude oil business, said there’s a certain amount of money I had to give for us to start the business, and that I will make half payment and then give the remaining later.

“I didn’t know the man is a fraudster. He defrauded me of huge amount of money and ran away.

“I sent him N450 million in dollars and he left with it. I called his number severally but it is switched off. When I checked his social media accounts, I found out that he had…