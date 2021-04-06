DMX’s family holds vigil for the rapper outside New York hospital (video)

The family of veteran rapper, DMX held a vigil on Monday evening, April 5, outside White Plains Hospital in New York where the 50-year-old is hospitalized.

DMX, whose real name is Earl Simmons, was hospitalized last Friday after suffering a drug overdose that triggered a heart attack and is now “facing serious health issues,” his family said.

There are reports he has “some brain activity” and is in a “vegetative state” and doctors have cautioned he may not make it.

The crowd that attended the vigil, joined in prayers, chanted “DMX!” and crossed their arms in the shape of an X. Many were seen crying while a recording of the rapper was played.

Watch the video below.