Gunmen raze another police station in Imo, free suspects

Unidentified gunmen have razed another police station in Imo State, few hours after Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and outgoing Inspector General of Police (IGP), Muhammed Adamu left Owerri, the Imo State capital.

Vice President Osinbajo led a delegation of Federal Government officials including the Minister of Interior Rauf Aregbesola, to visit the state over Monday, April 5, attack on the correctional center in the state as well as the police headquarters.

Shortly after Osinbajo and his entourage left the state, the gunmen burnt Ehime Mbano Local Government Area Divisional Police Headquarters. The gunmen freed all suspects in detention before setting the Police Divisional headquarters ablaze.

The state police command is yet to comment on this development.