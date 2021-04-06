Man stabs brother to death in Lagos over N3000

The police in Lagos state have arrested one Chukwuma Njoku, for allegedly stabbing his brother, Uchenna Njoku, a businessman, to death during an argument over N3,000 debt at the deceased’s residence in the Odokekere area of Ikorodu North Local Council Development Area of Lagos State.

According to reports, Chukwu had paid his older brother a visit last Friday April 2. During the visit, the deceased asked his brother to pay the N3,000 he owed him. However, this degenerated into an argument and later into a serious fight. Pleas from the pregnant wife of the deceased for them to stop fighting, fell on deaf ears. She ran out to call the neighbors to stop them from fighting.

Sadly before she returned, Chukwuma had brought out a knife and allegedly stabbed his sibling in the stomach.

A relative of the brothers, Alex Ogbu said;