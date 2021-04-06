Piers Morgan asks Meghan Markle to name ‘royals who rejected her requests for help after claiming she was suicidal’

Controversial TV host, Piers Morgan has asked Meghan Markle to reveal the names of the royals who rejected her requests for help after claiming she was suicidal.

Markle made the comments about her mental health during an interview with Oprah Winfrey that aired last month.

The 39-year-old wife of Prince Harry claimed she was suicidal and asked for help but she had been told by a royal that she would not be able to seek help as it “wouldn’t be good for the institution.”

Also in the Winfrey interview, the Duchess of Sussex said there had been conversations about their unborn son, what color his skin would be and “what that would mean or look like.”

Following the bombshell interview, Morgan said he “didn’t believe a word” Meghan said during a broadcast the day after the interview aired.

He got a lot of criticisms following his comments leading to his eventually demise from the Good Morning Britain show.

Speaking in an interview with Tucker Carlson that aired on Monday April…