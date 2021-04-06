Suspected herdsmen invade farm settlement in Ekiti, machete three women

Three female farmers have been brutally attacked by suspected herdsmen in Irele-Ekiti, Ikole Local Government Area of Ekiti State.

It was gathered that the assailants numbering about six invaded Irele Ekiti farm settlement in the early hours of Tuesday, April 6, and machetted the women.

A source who spoke with Tribune Online said the victims, who sustained life-threatening injuries, were rushed to the Ikole General Hospital, where they are currently receiving treatment.

The source added that the herders demanded money from the victims but were furious after the women failed to give them the money required and prevented attempts to rape them.

“The women were unable to meet up with the demand as they said they were only with just N200. The herdsmen collected all the money found on them and made attempt to forcefully sleep with the women,” the source said.

“The refusal of the women to grant their demand for such an immoral act led to the brutal attack before…