Trending message to Nigerians from a Nigerian living in the US sparks conversation

A message to Nigerians, reportedly from a Nigerian living in the United States of America, is trending on Twitter and has started a conversation.

In the message, an anonymous US-based Nigerian asked Nigerians to stop cursing their country, then went on to give reasons why Nigeria is better than the US.

The message reads:

“This is a message from a Nigerian living in the US, it’s worth sharing!

“DON’T EVER CURSE YOUR COUNTRY

“1. If you don’t know how you are blessed, you will think your father’s farm is worse than your friend father’s farm.

“2. $1 is ?500 and so what?

“3. Let me elucidate from my little experience. Can anyone in the US use $1 for breakfast? No!

“4. But in Nigeria, ?500 will give you breakfast and lunch.

“5.Majority of people’s monthly house rent (self contained apartment) in the USA is $1,000 and above… and that is your own 2 year’s rent.

“6. Have you ever paid for insurance before? Insurance in the US is $280 and that is almost…