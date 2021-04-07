FIFA suspends Pakistan Football Federation and Chadian Football Association due to Government Interference

FIFA has suspended the Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) due to third-party interference and also the Chadian Football Association (FTFA) due to government interference.

Pakistan’s membership was suspended by the international football body which also ordered an unrecognised committee to vacate the national football federation’s headquarters in the country.

Pakistan football had been run by a FIFA-appointed committee since 2019, but members were evicted from their Lahore office last week by a group claiming to have held legitimate elections.

The ban means Pakistan whose last international match was against Cambodia in June 2019, will no longer get FIFA development funding, worth around $1.25 million a year.

FIFA said in a statement from its headquarters in Zurich;