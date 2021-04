Model, Adetutu OJ, known for her prominent tribal marks, shared a number of revealing photos to Instagram.

The mum-of-one posed in a bikini that showed ample skin.

She added in the caption, “Africans saying nudity is not our thing must be on horse shit. Lol. I don’t hide my nudity because that’s me! So you coming to my post saying I’m trying to break the internet is a dumb thing to say because my nudes full everywhere!”