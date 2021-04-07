Mark Elliott, voice of Disney movie trailers, dies at 81

Mark Elliott, a longtime voice actor known for narrating numerous Disney movie trailers and television promos and home video ads, has died at the age of 81.

Longtime friend of Elliott’s, Chris Van Dyke, told The Hollywood Reporter that Elliott, who was reportedly battling Lung Cancer, died Saturday, April 3, at a Los Angeles hospital after suffering two heart attacks.

Van Dyke said: “He was one of a kind … and kind is a great word to describe him.”

“Mark was a true gentleMAN,” said fellow voiceover actor Joe Cipriano in a Facebook post. “I’m so sad about Mark’s passing.

Elliott did Disney voiceovers from the late 1970s to early 2000s. He worked in various radio markets before becoming a voiceover artist in Los Angeles in 1970.

Besides Disney, Elliott also did the trailers for “Smokey and the Bandit,” “The Goodbye Girl,” “Chariots of Fire” and “All the Right Moves.” And in 1983, he voiced the promo for the series finale of “M*A*S*H.”